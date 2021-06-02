North Iowa Schools Continue Strong Counseling Programs

The North Iowa Community Schools are continuing to strengthen their student counseling programs at a time when it is most needed. Students have had to adjust from being in the classroom, to going online, to going back to the classroom in the span of two years.

This displacement has caused stress among many area students, a call that the North Iowa Community Schools have answered with their counselors.

Area students have acknowledged that there has been stress associated with the change in learning formats and educational settings. Some rely heavily on the ability to reach out to a teacher or classmates for help. There may be extenuating circumstances such as home life or solitude which students have had to deal with.

As is always the case, the district will strive continue to improve it’s counseling programs for the benefit of each student.