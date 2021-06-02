Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Dustin Johnson of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The fine was suspended.

Dustin Johnson of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The fine was suspended.