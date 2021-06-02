Johnson Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Nolan Johnson was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree,” a class D felony and Count 2 “Operating without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on June 15, 2019.

For Count 1, Johnson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Johnson was placed on probation to the Department of Corrections for a period of 3-5 years. For Count 2, Johnson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentenced not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Johnson was placed on probation to the Department of Corrections for a period of 2 years. The prison sentences imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 were ordered to run concurrently.