High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/1/2021

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal3 hours agoLast Updated: June 2, 2021
photo by Zach Raulie

Softball

KIOW – North Iowa 16 Forest City 7 – First win over Forest City since June 10th, 2015, breaking up an eight-game win streak.

North Union 9 GTRA 3

Bishop Garrigan 12 Eagle Grove 2

Belmond-Klemme 7 GHV 4 – Full story on the Broncos 4-0 start to the season.

Ankeny 14 Mason City 3

Newman Catholic 9 West Fork 7

Northwood-Kensett 11 Rockford 1

North Butler 3 Saint Ansgar 0

Baseball

Forest City 4 North Iowa 2

Central Springs 2 Lake Mills 0

Eagle Grove 5 Bishop Garrigan 4

GHV 9 Nashua-Plainfield 2

 

