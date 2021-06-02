Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/1/2021
Softball
KIOW – North Iowa 16 Forest City 7 – First win over Forest City since June 10th, 2015, breaking up an eight-game win streak.
North Union 9 GTRA 3
Bishop Garrigan 12 Eagle Grove 2
Belmond-Klemme 7 GHV 4 – Full story on the Broncos 4-0 start to the season.
Ankeny 14 Mason City 3
Newman Catholic 9 West Fork 7
Northwood-Kensett 11 Rockford 1
North Butler 3 Saint Ansgar 0
Baseball
Forest City 4 North Iowa 2
Central Springs 2 Lake Mills 0
Eagle Grove 5 Bishop Garrigan 4
GHV 9 Nashua-Plainfield 2