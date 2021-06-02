Crop Report Released for May

Beneficial rains helped stimulate crop growth and cool, cloudy conditions allowed needed moisture to stay in the soil during the week ending May 30, 2021 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Below normal overnight temperatures, primarily in low-lying areas, resulted in scattered reports of frost. Statewide there were 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week. In addition to planting, field activities included spraying, side dressing and chopping cover crops.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1% very short, 14% short, 76% adequate and 9% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated10% very short, 28% short, 58% adequate and 4% surplus.

Corn planting is virtually complete. Corn emergence reached 87%, 5 days ahead of the 5-year average. Iowa’s corn condition rated 81% good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of the soybean crop has been planted, 12 days ahead of normal. Farmers in southeast Iowa have just over one-quarter of their soybean crop remaining to be planted. Soybeans emerged reached 72%, 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Iowa’s first soybean condition rating of the season showed 0% very poor, 1% poor, 23% fair, 60% good and 16% excellent. Oat emergence is nearly complete with 21% of oats headed, 5 days ahead of normal. Iowa’s oat condition rated 70% good to excellent.

Seventeen percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, 2 days behind the 5-year average.

Iowa’s hay condition was rated 62% good to excellent. Pasture condition improved to 54% good to excellent. There was little stress on livestock although some feedlots remain muddy

Area Weather Summary:

May’s final full week brought several days of cloud cover to Iowa with slightly cooler than normal temperatures blanketing the state; the statewide average temperature was 60.8 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. Measurable rain also fell over Iowa, though totals were still below average for this time of year with 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch deficits observed in portions of southern Iowa.

The month of May finished at near average in almost all categories. The average high was just .2 degrees cooler than normal. The average high was 68.3 degrees while the normal high is 68.5 degrees.

The average low was actually warmer than the normal low by .2 degrees. The average low was 47.4 degrees while the normal low is 47.2 degrees.

The area finished below normal in precipitation despite the late onslaught of rain in the final week of May. The area received 4.76 inches of rain for the month while the normal amount is 4.83 inches. This put the area just .07 of an inch below normal.

The first week of June will finish on the dry side. The next round of precipitation may arrive on Tuesday of next week.