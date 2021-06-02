Forest City Motor Night Scheduled

Forest City Chamber of Commerce will host Forest City Motor Night on June

6th, 2021 from 1 – 5 pm on Clark Street Forest City. This event is for car enthusiasts to display

their classic or souped-up cars, trucks, tractors or motorcycles. There is no cost to register

vehicles and the event is free for spectators.

Vehicle participants can register their vehicle at the event and be eligible for a chance to win

one of four trophies: People’s Choice, Best Car, Best Motorcycle, and Best Tractor.

Chamber Businesses including, The Paddler’s Tap, Scoopy Doos Ice Cream and More, Ay

Jalisco, The Black Dog BBQ food truck, and Chris’ Kettle Corn will be open for business on

Clark Street. There will be music and announcements by MOJO Productions. Title sponsors for

this event include: Dales Auto Body and Custom Paint and Collision.

More information can be found on the chamber website at www.forestcityia.com/forestcitymotornight or

their Facebook page www.facebook.com/foreestcitymotornight.