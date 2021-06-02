Sports
20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 33
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Monday, Nathan Roberts stopped all seven shots he faced in a substate soccer semifinal upset win over Denver. That includes holding the states leading goalscorer scoreless. Wednesday in the substate final, he held the defending state runners-up without a goal through the first half in a 2-0 loss. Roberts stopped 12 of the 14 shots Columbus Catholic fired at the net.