NIACC Extreme Makeover: College Edition Local Winners Announced

Congratulations to Oscar Madong of Mason City and Yanileth Guzman of Belmond; they are the winners of North Iowa Area Community College’s Extreme Makeover: College Edition. Each will receive free NIACC tuition plus textbooks and more for the 2021-22 school year.

The three other finalists – Robert Putney of Rockford, Samantha Mary of Garner, and Shawn Snelling of Clear Lake will each receive half price tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

Many scholarship opportunities are available at NIACC for adults interested in returning to school. For more information, contact NIACC Admissions at 641-422-4245 or toll-free 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4245 or visit our web site: www.niacc.edu.

Fall classes at NIACC begin Monday, August 30. There is still time to apply for financial aid.