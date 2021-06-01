Kanawha Family Victims of “Swatting”

On Monday, May 31st, around 9:35pm, numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a call from Kanawha involving a possible shooting and an active threat. Kanawha Police Chief Daniel Martinez explained what transpired.

The names of the family victimized by the call were not released. No further details were released at this time.

Swatting is extremely dangerous for a number of reasons. It may cause harm to the victims who are unaware of the prank call and may act defensively hostile to the surprise visit by police. It also puts the officers lives in danger who are responding, particularly from other cities or the county. Response times are critical in active shooting situations and officers risk their lives driving at response speeds where they may hit wildlife such as deer while in route to the scene or some other unforeseen hazard.

As Chief Martinez stated, the investigation is ongoing.