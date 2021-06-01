Another junior hockey team will begin play in Mason City.

MASON CITY, Iowa – After waiting with anticipation since March, North Iowa Bulls fans now know what team will replace the Bulls in the NA3HL.

F&S Management and the Bulls announced on March 5th that 2020-2021 would be the final season for the Bulls in the North American 3 Hockey League. In 2021-2022 the North Iowa Bulls will take over for the Amarillo Bulls in the North American Hockey League – a step up from the NA3HL.

Today, F&S Management announced the creation of the Mason City Toros, a new team that will take over for the Bulls in the NA3HL in 2021-2022. “Toros is another word for Bulls,” the team said in a statement. They continued by saying, “It was selected to reflect the Toros place as the sister franchise to the NAHL Bulls”.

“We are excited for the additional team in town, and I know the community’s support for the North Iowa Bulls will extend to this new team as well”. The overwhelming support of our fans and business partners in Mason City is one-of-a-kind, and we look forward to being able to engage both teams in many community activiteis and volunteer opportunities.” – Kathee Corsello, Bulls COO

The Toros will join the Bulls at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena in downtown Mason City. According to the Bulls, nearly 1,590 fans attended Bulls games per night when the building opened during the 2019-2020 season. The Bulls also recorded the league’s best attendance of 794 fans per night last season.

The Bulls also announced work to build the Toros roster has begun with help from the current North Iowa Bulls staff at the recent NA3HL draft. All of the current Bulls coaches and business staff will join the team working on the NAHL team. Additional staff will be hired for the Toros organization; that includes hiring a coaching staff. An announcement on that staff could come as nearly as this week. Bulls coach and general manager Todd Sanden will continue to help build the Toros roster and work with the new staff.

A website and team social media accounts will be coming shortly, the team says. They will also have information about season tickets coming.