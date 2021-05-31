Wright County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday due to the courthouse being closed on Monday for Memorial Day. The meeting will begin with an open forum to allow for public comment on issues being addressed or on those issues the Wright County residents feel need to be. Any issues not on the agenda cannot be acted on by the board, but may be placed on future agendas.

The board will get an update on the current COVID-19 situation in the county. Everything from vaccinations to the current declining number of reported cases may be discussed.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will discuss the state of secondary roads and any projects or repairs scheduled now or in the future.