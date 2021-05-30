Seat Belt Enforcement Taking Place This Week

Law enforcement agencies across the state are launching a special traffic enforcement effort. Genie Sterbenz, spokeswoman for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says the familiar program is focused on getting Iowans to wear their seatbelts.

While fewer people were driving during the height of the pandemic last year, statistics show those who were on the roads tended to take more risks.

It’s expected to be a busy week as law officers statewide concentrate on pulling over lawbreakers to make the roads safer for everyone else.

The latest Click It or Ticket campaign will run from today through June 6th.