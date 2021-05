Forest City Rotary Aids in Raising Money for the New Library

The Forest City Rotary Club recently announced a community fundraising challenge for the new library. Forest City Rotary President Linsey Current says the club will be matching up to $25,000 in the Forest City Library fundraising campaign.

To donate online go to www.forestcityia.com/library/donate or donate by check. You can make checks payable to “The Forest City Library Campaign” and mail them to Forest City City Hall, P. O. Box 346, Forest City, IA 50436.