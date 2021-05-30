Forest City Chamber Adds A New Sign

Residents and visitors alike will benefit from new electronic sign in front of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce. The sign is the result of a collective effort to better inform anyone who passes by about what is going on in the city.

Norma Hertzer, Director of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce said that the collective funding effort for the sign was much appreciated.

The Forest City Rotary played a large role in funding the sign. According to Forest City Rotary Club President Linsey Current, the club is one of many proud sponsors that made the sign possible.

Hertzer agreed with the ability to put a number of messages up for people to see.

Messaging will change to reflect the activities and events in the city.