Ernst Honors Iowa Heroes, Gold Star Families

Ahead of Memorial Day, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the United States Senate, spoke on the Senate floor to pay tribute to fallen servicemembers and Gold Star Families in Iowa and across the country. Ernst noted that Iowa has lost sons and daughters in Iraq and Afghanistan, in Panama and Grenada, in the first Persian Gulf War, in Vietnam, in Korea, and in both World Wars. Ernst honored all Iowans who fought and died wearing our country’s uniform and specifically highlighted the lives of Marine Gunnery Sergeant Jeffrey E. Bohr Jr from Ossian, Army Sergeant James C. Kearney III from Emerson, and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaime S. Jaenke from Iowa Falls.