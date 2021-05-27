Memorial Day Service in Forest City Scheduled

Forest City American Legion Post 121 will be holding a brief Memorial Day service on the north side of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City on Monday morning. Forest City American Legion Post 121 Commander Dennis Zehren says it will be similar to last years event.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a ceremony at the Forest City Civic Auditorium this year. The post will still honor veterans and service members with the displaying of both large and small flags at the Oakland, Madison, and St. James cemeteries. Honor Guard, with the firing of rifles and Taps will be at the Courthouse Memorial.