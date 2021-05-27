High School Golf – Lake Mills leads by two strokes after day one; they will golf for a state title tomorrow

The Lake Mills boys golf came into the state golf meet with the second-best 18 hole average, but after shooting the lowest score, the Bulldogs lead after day one of the Class 2A Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championships in Fort Dodge.

Bennett Berger came in as one of the golfers to watch, and he didn’t disappoint on the big stage. Berger fired a +4 76 to sit tied for second place and left himself in contention for the title tomorrow. Berger, along with Axton Miller of OABCIG and Bob Ryan of Tipton, are chasing Drew Van Roekel of Boyden-Hull, who shot a +1 73 to lead the Class 2A field.

Though with Berger expected to perform near the top of the state, the days of Garrett Ham and Casey Hanson have Lake Mills in position to win their first golf state championship tomorrow. Both Ham and Hanson are currently T-9 at +7, six strokes back of Van Roekel.

The Bulldogs team score was 319, seven strokes off their best mark of the season, 312. But West Branch, who came in with the best 18-hole average, shot a 321, which is 12 strokes worse than their season-best of 309.

The rest of the Bulldogs are as follows. Kinser Hanson T-29 +13, Peyton Severson T-39 +15, and Denton Kingland T-49 +19.

Lake Mills has never won a team golf championship, they finished second in 1974 to West Branch who they currently lead.

The golfers were scheduled for a shotgun start at 10:30 this morning but didn’t get going until after 11.

They are scheduled to start their second round tomorrow at 9:00 AM. They will play one more round of 18-holes to decided the individual and team titles.

FOLLOW @RADIOEGESDAL on Twitter for live updates tomorrow.

