High School Baseball – Forest City beats short-handed GHV

Truman Knudtson would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base on Wednesday, driving in four on three hits to lead Forest City past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14-4. Knudtson drove in runs on a double in the first and a single in the second.

GHV (0-1 0-1) started the game with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but the Indians (2-1 2-0) grabbed the lead early in the bottom of the first, scoring four and never giving it back. In that first inning, Forest City scored on a double by Knudtson and a single by Jack Thompson. The Thompson hit was his first career at the varsity level.

Forest City tallied seven runs in the second inning. Singles led the Indians big bats in Kellen Moore, Knudtson, and Noah Miller. Kellen has been nearly impossible to retire this year, a reliable bat for coach Jeff Jerome. He is batting nearly .700 with an on-base percentage of nearly .800.

With Forest City leading 12-2 heading to the fifth, GHV needed two runs or more to keep the game going. The Cards found those two runs, but Forest City was able to close the door in the bottom of the fifth with two more runs of their own when Cole Moore singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, and Cody Hall singled on a 2-2 count, scoring the winning run.

Reese Moore (1-0) got the win for Forest City. The fireballer allowed three hits and four runs over four and a third innings, striking out eight. Brock Moore threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Sam Wood (0-1) took the loss for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. He went one inning, allowing six runs on two hits and striking out one.

Forest City scattered 12 hits in the game. Knudtson, Thompson, Moore, and Hall all managed multiple hits.

Wood went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in hits.

Forest City has now won nine straight in the series and 21 of the last 26 games. GHV’s last win over Forest City was on 6/15/2016. The two teams will meet again on June 16th at Garner.