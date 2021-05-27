Feenstra Visits Southern Border As Humanitarian Crisis Shows No Signs Of Improvement
This weekend, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) to visit the southern border, as the humanitarian and national security crisis the Biden-Harris administration created has shown no signs of improvement.
The two received an aerial tour of the Big Bend, a remote sector of the border where apprehensions have reached unprecedented levels. They also visited the Presidio, Texas port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, where Feenstra and Gonzales met with law enforcement officers who are on the front lines ensuring drugs, weapons, and other contraband does not make it across the border. Both Big Bend and Presidio are popular locations for migrants who have criminal records trying to smuggle drugs or weapons into the U.S.
“It is completely inexcusable that Vice President Harris, the administration’s ‘border czar,’ has yet to see the border crisis for herself. After having the opportunity to see what is taking place firsthand, it is clear the Biden-Harris administration must take this crisis more seriously. With illegal border crossings at a 20 year high and fentanyl seizures up, the Biden administration needs to do more to secure our border. I am thankful for all law enforcement personnel who are working around the clock to prevent contraband from entering our country and helping keep our communities safe,” said Rep. Feenstra.
Background
- Since President Biden took office, over 61,000 migrants who illegally entered the country have been released into the U.S.
- More fentanyl has been seized by Border Patrol agents so far in 2021 than in all of 2020, and more was seized last month than all of the last three Aprils combined. This is highly concerning since reports indicate around 1,500 migrants are coming into the country and evading border patrol daily.
- With numbers reaching record levels, the Biden administration continues moving the goalposts. There were over 178,000 border apprehensions in the month of April alone, up from the near two decade high of 172,000 in March.