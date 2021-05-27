EducationNews

Design Thinking Summer Academy is June 28-July 2

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Design Thinking Summer Academy will run from June 28-July 2. This week-long camp will run every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will learn the steps of the design thinking process and put it into practice.

Kids entering grades 8th-12th will find out how engineers and designers come up with their designs.  During the academy, students will identify a real-world problem to solve, come up with possible solutions, test ideas with micro-experiments, and use equipment to make their idea a reality.

For more information about the Design Thinking Summer Academy or to register, visit https://www.niacc.edu/community/summer-camps/ or call 1-888 GO NIACC, extension 4358 with questions.  Registration costs $189 per child (two snacks are provided, please bring your own lunch); registration closes on Friday, June 25.

