Alfred “Jim” Bosma, 96, of Buffalo Center, died Thursday at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center with military honors conducted.

His family will greet friends from noon Tuesday until time of service at the church.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

