Ag Labor Report Released

There were 20,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Cornbelt II Region (Iowa and Missouri) during the

reference week of January 10-16, 2021, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service –

Farm Labor report. Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $16.79 per hour, up 81 cents

from January 2020. The number of hours worked averaged 38.4 for hired workers during the reference week,

compared with 37.2 hours in January 2020.

During the reference week of April 11-17, 2021, there were 25,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Cornbelt

II Region (Iowa and Missouri). Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $16.69 per hour

during the April 2021 reference week, up 90 cents from April 2020. The number of hours worked averaged 39.9

for hired workers during the reference week, up from 37.9 hours in April 2020.

UNITED STATES LABOR

There were 613,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on the Nation’s farms and ranches during the week

of April 11-17, 2021, down 11% from the April 2020 reference week. Workers hired directly by farm operators

numbered 506,000 during the week of January 10-16, 2021, down 11% from the January 2020 reference week.

Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $15.97 per hour during the April 2021 reference

week, up 6% from the April 2020 reference week. Field workers received an average of $15.19 per hour, up 7%.

Livestock workers earned $14.81 per hour, up 5%. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $15.06

per hour, was up 6% from the 2020 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 40.9 hours during the

April 2021 reference week, up 1% from the hours worked during the April 2020 reference week.

Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $16.21 per hour during the January 2021 reference

week, up 6% from the January 2020 reference week. Field workers received an average of $15.23 per hour, up

7%, while livestock workers earned $14.87 per hour, up 5% from a year earlier. The field and livestock worker

combined wage rate, at $15.08 per hour, was up 6% from the January 2020 reference week. Hired laborers worked

an average of 40.2 hours during the January 2021 reference week, unchanged from the hours worked during the

January 2020 reference week.