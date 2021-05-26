Over the last year, the area has seen its fairs put on hold out of pandemic concerns. this year, that seems to be changing. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson remembers how the fair was done virtually and in a number of different locations such as barns and places where people could socially distance and still present. Much of the fair last year was done online, but now Johnson says the Worth County Fair will go on.

Already several clinics andweigh ins have already taken place. Preparations on the fair grounds itself have already begun and Johnson stated that judging is not that far away.

The fair board has spoken with the Worth County Health Department about the best approaches to stage the fair and still be as successful as possible. All precautions have been addressed and protocols will be set for all fair goers and for vendors.

Additional safety protocols will be announced soon for one of earliest fairs in the area.