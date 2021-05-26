The GHV boys’ soccer team is one win away from the state tournament

It’s been a successful season for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team. They broke the school record for wins, and on Monday, upset Denver for a trip to substate tonight.

It wasn’t easy getting to this point. Without a season last year, GHV had extra learning and growing in the off and preseasons to prepare.

That’s coach Josh Banse.

The Cardinals lost their first two games of the season and were 2-4 after the first six. But after that stretch, they have been on a roll. They won five straight to bring their record over .500 and finished the season 11-2 in their last 13 games.

To upset Denver and keep their season going, GHV had to shut down the top goal scorer in the state. Coach Banse gave that task to Isaac Knutson, and he executed it to perfection. After scoring a state-best 45 goals coming into the game, the Grand View University commit Will Curtis was left scoreless in GHV’s 1-0 win.

Nathan Roberts stopped all seven shots kicked at his net, and classmate Evan Sloan kicked in the game-winning goal.

Now GHV will travel to take on Columbus Catholic, who comes into the game 11-8 overall. Jezz Chacon Rodriguez leads Sailors with 17 goals scored this season. Sophomore goalie Emerson Hahn is stopping nearly 80% of the shots he’s faced.

Columbus is looking for their 9th trip to the state tournament; they won the title in 2012. In 2019 – the last time there was a soccer season – the Sailors lost in the championship game to Iowa City Regina.

Though Columbus made it to the championship in 2019, they lost a lot between ’19 and ’20, including their top three goal scorers. Chacon Rodriguez was a sophomore on that team and the top scorer who returned this season, and Daniel Pranger scored eight times two years ago – he’s scored 11 times this year.

GHV was last at the state tournament in 2017 when they lost to Assumption, Davenport 6-0. gametime is set for 7:30 PM tonight from the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. Tickets must be purchased online by clicking here.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. Throughout the year, you will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station.