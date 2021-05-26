Oscar D. Ness, 87, formally of Minneapolis, MN, died peacefully, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

Visitation will be held one hour prior the services at the funeral home on Saturday morning.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City is in charge of arrangements.