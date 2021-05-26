North Iowa Schools Make Curriculum Updates

Area community school districts routinely go through changes in curriculum. the purpose is to stay as up to date as possible while still staying within the guidelines set forth by the state and the district’s school board. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson explained that his district is going through that cycle right now.

This process is a delicate endeavor. The teachers and district must find the most up to date materials that are easily understandable and usable by the students.

Textbooks and study materials play a critical role in the education of a student and the effectiveness of the teaching staff. But there are other resources at the disposal of a school district that can further the education of the students.

The district will look at all of these factors and establish the new materials to use to meet the goals of the district for the upcoming school year.