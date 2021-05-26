Ernst Says Iowans Want Congress to Help Get Folks Back to Work

On the heels of 99 County Tour visits this past weekend, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today said that Iowans she met with—including small business owners in Ottumwa—were struggling to get employees back to work due in large part to the expanded federal unemployment benefits and called on Congress to take action to end the enhanced perks.

Ernst also highlighted her conversation with city leaders in Oskaloosa about infrastructure, and encouraged the Biden Administration to negotiate with Congress, in good faith, on a bipartisan package that models the work that has been and is being done in the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee—which Ernst serves on.