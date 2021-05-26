Belmond-Klemme Schools to Host Vaccine Clinic for Students

Belmond-Klemme Schools will hold a clinic that will be for students 12 years of age and older on May 27th in the high school beginning at 1pm. The vaccine is free and no insurance information is required. Those that would like their son or daughter to participate will need to fill out the front and back of a consent form. These forms are available in both offices which Belmond-Klemme students can pick up. The district is asking parents to complete and return to either office as soon as possible.

The 2nd dose will also be administered at the school, that information will be sent home with the students when they receive their 1st dose. The district also stated that 6th graders will have the opportunity to walk over and receive theirs as well.