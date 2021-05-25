UNI names West Fork grad Tuttle as basketball assistant coach

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Unversity of Northern Iowa and head coach Ben Jacobson have announced that video coordinator Seth Tuttle has been promoted to an assistant coach role.

“We are thrilled to add Seth as an assistant coach. As a player and most recently as our video coordinator, Seth has brought great passion and energy to everything he’s been a part of.” – Ben Jacobson, UNI HEAD COACH

Seth, a Sheffield, Iowa native, stared at West Fork High School a decade ago for now-retired legendary coach Frank Schnoes. Tuttle led the Warhawks to four straight Cornbowl Conference titles and their first state appearance in 2011. But not just to state, Tuttle guided the Warhawks to their only title that year. He was named twice as an all-starer, both times on the first-team.

Tuttle passed up Iowa and Iowa State to contribute early at UNI. He quickly became a household name and is one of the most decorated players in Panther history. He led UNI to a Missouri Valley Conference Championship and NCAA tournament victory over Wyoming. He was the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2012 and was twice named an MVC First-Team All-Conference. He was the league’s Larry Bird Player of the Year in 2015.

His professional career was short. He was signed to the Miami Heat for the summer league in 2015 before playing in Germany and Belgium.

He returned to Cedar Falls and the university in 2018 as a graduate assistant. He was then hired as the Panthers video coordinator in 2020, following his GA completion.

Tuttle’s journey to full-time assistant coach accelerated when Iowa State hired TJ Otzelberger to become their next head coach. Otzelberger hired UNI assistant Kyle Green, vacating what will now be Tuttle’s next job.

“I am beyond excited to be hired as an assistant coach here at UNI. Being a former player, I am aware of the tradition and passion that comes with being a part of UNI basketball.” – Seth Tuttle

He scored 1,747 points, the fourth-most in program history. He also made 600 field goals, shot 57.6% from the floor, made 508 free throws, and blocked 95 shots in purple and gold.