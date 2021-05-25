High School Softball – Spirit Lake powers past Forest City

The Forest City softball team fell in the battle of the Indians to #9 3A Spirit Lake on Tuesday night. Forest City (0-2 0-1) fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 12-1 loss. Though, Forest City scored its first run against Spirit Lake since the teams started playing in 2017.

The high-powered offense of Spirit Lake (1-1) struck the Indians early. After Forest City went 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning, Spirit Lake got a leadoff walk – which later scored on a wild pitch. They scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but Forest City stranded the bases loaded to prevent further damage.

Spirit Lake extended its lead in the second when they scored two more runs, and again, Forest City stranded runners on base.

Forest City got their run in the third inning. Lanna Johnson started things off with a single to right field and later came home on a single by Ellie Caylor. That was the first run Forest City has scored against a Rachel Fisher coached softball team. But that would be the only one that came across the plate.

Spirit Lake plated five runs in the fifth inning, one shy of winning in the fourth. Emma Anderson caught a line drive in centerfield to give Forest City a chance at the plate in the fifth. Down 11 runs, Forest City needed two to keep the game going, but Irish Knutson stopped that from happening in the circle.

Forest City is back in action tomorrow night as they host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with twitter updates @radioegesdal. The baseball game against GHV will be live on KIOW FM 107.3 at 7:15 PM with the pregame show and 7:30 PM with the first pitch.

Winning pitcher – Irish Knutson 5.0 IP 1ER 4H 2BB 7SO

Losing Pitcher – Alyson Walker (0-2) 4.0 IP 12ER 11H 8BB 2SO

L. Johnson (FC) 2-2 1R

E. Caylor (FC) 1-2 1RBI

