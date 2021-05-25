High School Baseball – Forest City opens with win over Eagle Grove

After their first losing season in the past eight years, the Forest City baseball team started the season on a strong note in Eagle Grove last night. Forest City snagged a late lead and defeated the Eagles 7-1.

After going down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, the Indians gave up one run in the bottom of the opening inning, surrendering the lead. Jake Jeske picked up the RBI on a single to bring home the run.

The lead didn’t last long; Forest City returned with a run in the top of the second with an error on Eagle Grove shortstop Blake Morgan.

As Noah Miller for Forest City and Cayden Schultz for Eagle Grove worked scoreless innings in the third and fourth, the bats went quiet for both teams.

When sophomore Kellen Moore singled home two runs on the first pitch he saw, Forest City opened the game in the fifth. Forest City got a total of three runs in that inning and added another three in the sixth to get the game to its final score. Neither team scored in the seventh as Reese Moore pitched the bottom to close the door. Though with a six-run lead, Moore didn’t earn a save for the game.

Forest City eighth-grader Cole Moore collected his first career hit starting at second base.

Winning pitcher – Noah Miller 6IP – 2H – 1ER – 4BB – 7SO

Losing Pitcher – Cayden Schultz 4.1IP – 5H – 3ER – 2BB – 7SO

Kellen Moore (FC) – 3H – 2RBI – 1R