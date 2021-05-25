Farmers Deal With Shortages in Inputs

Spring planting has been completed, but things such as chemicals for weed control to bring out a better yield in the fall may be going up in price. Randy Broesder with the Forest City Farmers Coop sees several reasons for this.

The pandemic, staffing at the manufacturing site, and chemical processing slowdowns play a key role in the slower roll out of these inputs.

The USDA has forecasted higher production in soybeans and corn. However, global demand for ethanol has not quite reached pre-pandemic levels. Still, farmers will want to have the best fields possible for the greatest yield in the fall in case the demand returns. Broesder hints that it may be a race against time to get weed prevention taken care of.

Area farmers continue to watch the situation unfold.