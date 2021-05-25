Crime & PoliceNews

Alcarez Sentenced on Burglary Charges

May 25, 2021

Juan Alcaraz of Laurens, Iowa, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 4, 2020.  Vazquez Alcaraz was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Vazquez Alcaraz was placed on probation for a period of three to five (3-5) years to the Department of Correctional Services.

 

