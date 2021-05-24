Summer Field Day Planned at Research Farm Near Kanawha

Micronutrients for soybean production, soybean cyst nematode management and white mold of soybean will highlight the summer field day at the Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm near Kanawha.

The North Central Iowa Research Association will also announce a capital campaign. The capital campaign kickoff will represent the goal to raise $500,000 to build a new structure that will include a shop, meeting space and machine storage designed to expand research and extension impact in north central Iowa.

The field day will take place June 23 at the farm’s north location. The event address is 310 S. Main St. in Kanawha, immediately south of town.

Registration and refreshments will start at 8:45 a.m. and the field day will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon and the field day will conclude at 12:45 p.m.

Greg Guenther, president of the North Central Iowa Research Association, will announce the goals of the NCIRA.

Daniel J. Robison, endowed dean’s chair of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State, will also discuss the needs of NCIRA and the need for research and extension facilities at the Iowa State outlying farms.

Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and extension specialist at Iowa State, will discuss micronutrient needs of soybean production in north central Iowa.

Greg Tylka, professor in plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State and extension specialist in soybean cyst nematodes, will discuss current research and recommendations for the management of soybean cyst nematode.

Daren Mueller, associate professor in plant pathology and microbiology and extension plant pathologist, will discuss the management of white mold in soybean production.

A panel on crop production research needs will discuss future needs for north central Iowa and the research farm.

Topics and speakers include Erin Hodgson, professor in entomology and extension specialist in entomology at Iowa State (insect pest management); Ryan Bergman, program coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach (precision agriculture); Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and cropping systems specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach (crop management); and Matt Helmers, professor in agricultural and bioystems engineering and extension agricultural engineering specialist at Iowa State (ag drainage and water quality needs).

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will be offered.

The North Central Iowa Research Farm Association will hold a board meeting and annual meeting following the field day, at 12:45 p.m.