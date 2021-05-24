Mind Mania is June 14-18 at NIACC

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Mind Mania camp is the best week of the summer! NIACC’s Mind Mania day camp will run from June 14-June 18 and offer campers the chance to exercise their minds and bodies throughout the day.

Kids entering grades 3-8 next year will find out exactly what the summer excitement is all about when they join Mind Mania. The week-long camp will run every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each camper chooses one morning course and one afternoon course for the whole week. Campers will explore areas like sports, nature, business, cooking, computers, films, and more. The instructors are top of the line from BA’s to PhD’s.

Mind Mania kicks off with an opening ceremony held on Monday, June 14 at 9 a.m. A closing program will be held on Friday, June 18 at 3 p.m. This program will allow parents to see the type of activities their campers have been working on all week. Both the welcome program and the closing program take place in the NIACC Activity Center.

For more information about Mind Mania or to register, visit http://www.niaccmindmania.com/ or call 1-888 GO NIACC, extension 4271 with questions. Registration costs $169 per child, additional supply fees may apply for some courses.