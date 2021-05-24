Dana C. Bolie, 68, of Mason City passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.

Private family services will be held with inurnment at Buffalo Township Cemetery near Titonka.

There will be no visitation. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dana Claire Bolie, the son of David and Ruth (Krull) Bolie, was born December 26, 1952 at Buffalo Center, Iowa. He graduated from Thompson High School in 1971 and was known as the class clown. Dana was employed as a mechanic at a John Deere dealership in Colorado as well as Jewell and Swea City, Iowa and Kiester, Minnesota. He also worked for the Nelson family in Lake Mills. In 1993, he moved to Mason City and worked at Mid-Continent Contractors and hauled grain for local farmers in the north Iowa area. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, watching eagles, going to farm auctions and collecting John Deere toys and tractors including his grandfather’s Model A.

Dana is survived by his significant other, Lynne Lord of Mason City; a sister, Renee (Gary) Struecker of Burt; three brothers, Douglas (Mary Beth) Bolie of Algona, David, Jr. (Carie) Bolie of Forest City and Calvin Bolie of Buffalo Center; nieces and nephews, Troy (Peggy) Haayer, Jeremy (Molly) Bolie and David Bolie III, Brittany Bolie, Shelby Hoeft, Shaylyn Hoeft and Shayne Hoeft; several great nephews; and Lynne’s twin brother, Wayne (Chris) Blonigen of Fon du Lac, WI and a brother, Thomas (Mary) Blonigen of Eldorado, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Sarah Bolie.

