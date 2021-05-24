Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss Reroofing and Drainage

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning with a discussion on the current state of the COVID -19 vaccinations and infections in the county. The board may look at changing appropriate policies if needed.

Doug Harmon will approach the board about the possibility of changing the status of a drainage system in Drainage District 18. There is a private tile that the owner wants to have the district take over. some of the drainage is already district related and it may be beneficial to have the district take over the line to facilitate repairs when needed. The board will need to have an engineer assess the situation and make recommendations back to the board concerning the changeover.

After further discussion regarding drainage matters, the board will set a public hearing for a budget amendment, then address a date for a public hearing on the courthouse reroofing project and its expected costs to county taxpayers.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will speak with the board regarding the current state of secondary roads in the county. discussion may center around resurfacing and grading, along with repairs to some of the roads after planting has been done.

The board will meet in the supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City beginning at 9 am.