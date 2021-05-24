Crime & PoliceNews

Larsen Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges

Skylar Larsen of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a
Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 17, 2021. Larsen was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Larsen was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

