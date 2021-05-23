Sunday Talk: Ernst Questions Withdrawal of Troops From Afganistan

By September 11th, all U. S. troops will have been completely withdrawn from one of our longest wars in Afghanistan. Announcing the withdrawal so publicly and its timing have drawn questions from members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

U.S Senator Joni Ernst, a former company commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom and ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, questioned Acting Assistant Secretary for Defense of Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, David Helvey, and Deputy Director of Politico-Military Affairs (Middle East), Brigadier General Matthew Trollinger, on the Biden Administration’s plans to withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Ernst noted that thousands of Iowans have proudly served in Afghanistan risking their lives to deliver justice to the terrorists who attacked our homeland and to reduce the threat of future attacks.