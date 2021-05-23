GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock Schools Graduate 40 Seniors

The West Hancock Community Schools will hold their Commencement Ceremonies today beginning at 2pm in the high school gymnasium. The class motto is “It is What It Is.” The class flower is the white rose dipped in gold. The class colors are gold and white. The members of the Class of 2021 include:
Ausborn, Justin
Baccam, Guyver
Barber, Andrew
Barnes, Cayson
Brown, Ramzee
Bruns, Carlee
Curry, Trevor
Deutsch, John
DeWaard, Luke
Eden, Chance
Eden, Riley
Enriquez Rosario, Elvin
Erdahl, Mazie
Ford, Collin
Fregoso, Ashley
Hamilton, Makayla
Hildebrand, Autumn
Hinton, Blake
Horstman, Ann
Huffman, Nicholas
Kelly, Cole
Klaas, Noah
Kronemann, Chase
Kumsher, Maxwell
Lechuga, Aileen
Leerar, Owen
Leerar, Rachel
Lemmon, Nichole
Martinez, Benjamin
Moore, Nathaniel
Oberhelman, Derek
Ostercamp, Shayna
Piper, Ty
Reinking, Alexis
Rosin, Grace
Schisel, Cole
Schmid, Aidia
Smith, Shae
Subject, Bryer
Thompson, Tanner