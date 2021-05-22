The Bulldogs chip into state golf tournament

The Lake Mills boys’ golf team is heading to state for the first time since 2012. The Bulldogs shot a 339 today, good for third place, but advanced because Carroll Kuemper Catholic finished second and hosted the meet. The Knights finished the day shooting a 337; Emmetsburg won the meet with a 335.

That’s Lake Mills junior Bennet Berger. He and his teammates played against the toughest competition they’ve seen all year. The Bulldogs rolled through the area schools during the conference season. Bennett says he enjoyed playing in a group with top-tier golfers.

Berger led the way for the Bulldogs with a 79, which placed him fourth overall. He said the team is happy, but they were more excited for coach Lyle Thomson.

Coach Thomson has coached the team on and off for roughly 40 years. This will be his last year coaching, and he will get another crack at a state title.

These Bulldogs strive from their will to be better and the competition they have within the team. They were one of the few qualified teams for state and will continue their season, but Berger says it could’ve been better.

Lake Mills will compete in the Class 2A field, which will take place Thursday and Friday in Fort Dodge. Berger says the team will play a practice round to get familiar with the course at Lakeside Golf Course today.

Lake Mills hadn’t placed in the top-2 since 1974 when they finished second to West Branch in the Class A meet. Right now, Lake Mills and West Branch are the top-2 teams by 18-hole average in Class 2A.

The boys’ golf team joins the wrestling and basketball as team state qualifiers this school year.

KIOW will have updates from Fort Dodge next week; stay tuned to KIOW and KIOW.com for the latest.