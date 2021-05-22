North Iowa Schools Award Over $70,000 in Scholarships

The North Iowa Community School Board has approved the awarding of scholarships to its students. According to North Iowa Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson, this is a result of community support.

The awards were handed out Wednesday prior to the graduation ceremonies on Sunday. Erickson and the board are very proud of the Class of 2021.

Unlike other classes before them, with the exception of last year, this group of students has had to weather a lot of obstacles. Erickson felt that this class has done so admirably.

The class will graduate on Sunday at 2pm in the high school gymnasium.