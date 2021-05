For the first time in school history, Central Springs has a state champion. Abigayle tossed the discus 133-10 for the title in Class 2A. She talked with KIOW following her championship throw.

Nora Springs-Rock Falls has the only title of any of the combined schools in girls’ events. In 1982, Wendi Gardinier jumped 5-6 to win the Class 1A high jump event.