Kanawha Is Adding on to the City Pool

Things may seem a little bigger at the Kanawha pool. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, the goal is to keep the kids at the pool involved.

Sobek made every effort to make sure that residents would not have to pay for the improvement to the pool facility.

According to Sobek, there were concerns when children had to take breaks out of the pool where they could not be supervised and potential dangers were present.

The Kanawha pool was closed throughout last summer to make repairs to the pool itself and other sections. Work on the new area should be done before the pool opens for the season.