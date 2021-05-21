Garner Addresses Road Work Issues

Roads in Garner take continual punishment from heavy traffic on Highway 18 and on Highway 9. Residential roads see their fair share of traffic as well. The City Council is taking up the issue now before the issue becomes troublesome later this year.

City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained that the city is taking bids.

The sealing of roads will many times fall to the city’s public works department, but this time the council and Kofoed are taking a different approach.

The city will complete the bidding process on Monday and then award the contract in an upcoming council meeting,