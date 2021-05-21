Bags Tournament Championship is Saturay in Forest City

Families of the Fallen has been hosting a series of bags tournaments in Mason City, Algona, Rockwell, and Humboldt over the past month and these events will culminate with a grand Championship today in Forest City. Andy Klein is the President of the organization and said that Clark Street will be blocked off for participants beginning Saturday morning.

All first, second, and third place winners from each regional tournament as asked to arrive at 2pm to register their qualifying team. There is no registration fee for the championship. Championship bracket play will start at the completion of the regional tournament games.

Klein says the families of those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty are given the royal treatment during the weekend of Country Thunder Iowa.

Winners of the Grand Championship in Forest City will win a pair of Platinum Tickets to Country Thunder Iowa, including onstage seating with Lynyrd Skynyrd.