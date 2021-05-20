State Track – Recap from day one of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships

The rainy first day of the state track meet has ended at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Jim Duncan track will have time to dry before we start at 9:00 AM Friday. Let’s recap what we saw on Thursday for our local teams and athletes.

We started at 9:00 am with the Class 2A and 3A athletes and relay teams. The first event on the docket was the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay. Osage qualified for Saturday’s finals with a time of 1:07.83. The team included Ainsley Dodd, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Brooklyn Halbach, and Paige Kisley. The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team didn’t qualify, but you can watch KIOW’s full interview with the team here. The Central Springs team ran a 1:11.89 also didn’t qualify.

To the long distances we went. Osage’s Katelyn Johnston finished on the medal stand in the 3000m, finishing in 8th place with a time of 10:54.58. Joey Hovinga got Forest City on the board with a 7th place finish in the 3200m with a time of 9:56.35. Bryce McDonough finished 13th in that same race with a time of 10:10.15.

The sprinters then took to the track, Meredith Street of Osage, qualified for the 200m finals in 26.05. Wright County rivals Tate Sander of Belmond-Klemme and Blake Morgan of Eagle Grove each qualified for the 200m finals on the boys’ side.

4×800 – The girls’ 4×800 took to the track first, and Osage finished 15, while Forest City finished 17th in a time of 10:23.68. The team consisted of Lilian Nelson, Keevan Jones, Hannah Good, and Ellie Caylor. The Forest City boys’ team of Ryan Korthals, Javin Pedelty, Caleb Buffington, and Joey Hovinga finished in 8:34.22. Central Springs also had a team in the 2A race, and they finished in 17th place. That team was Bryce McDonough, Brock Mathers, Will Howes, and Clayton McDonough.

Osage’s Meredith Street also qualified for the 100m; she was the lone female in that race. Tate Sander of Belmond-Klemme won his heat and was the lone male in the 100m race; he qualified for Saturday’s finals as well.

The 400m race then took to the track, and it was more Meredith Street; she finished on the medal stand with a 5th place finish. GHV’s Gretta Gouge was also in the Class 2A 400m race; she finished 24th in a time of 104.90.

We closed the morning session with the Central Springs boys, who raced in the shuttle hurdle but didn’t qualify for the finals on Saturday.

The afternoon session ran in the same order as the morning, but Class 1A and 4A took to Jim Duncan track.

It was a busy start to the afternoon. West Hancock’s boys’ shuttle hurdle qualified for the finals with the fourth-fastest time. Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett also fielded shuttle hurdle teams, but neither of them qualified for the finals.

200m – North Unions Bryer Prochniak will run for a state championship on Saturday; he qualified for the finals with a time of 22.94.

100m – Bryer Prochniak will also run for a 100m title on Saturday; he finished the prelims in a time of 11.25.

400m – Carly Hengesteg of Northwood-Kensett finished the 400m race in 16th place with a time of 1:03.36.

4×800 – The Lake Mills boys 4x800m relay team finished in 10th place with a new personal record time of 8:35.25.

We closed the night with the girls’ shuttle hurdle, which saw both North Union and West Hancock. West Hancock ran the race in 1:12.80, and North Union ran it in 1:14.63, neither qualified for the finals.

We start tomorrow at 9:00 AM. Stay tuned to KIOW.com and 107.3 for all the updates and interviews.