Garner Council Addresses Junk in Yards

Many area cities continue to have issues with residents leaving junk in their yards. The problems range from junk cars to debris and neighbors don’t want these problems next to them as it brings down property values and creates eyesores.

The Garner City Council went into a work session last week to address the problem in their town. City Administrator Adam Kofoed discussed the situation in Garner and what the council’s goal is.

It becomes problematic for councilmembers to create a one size fits all ordinance because of a number of different factors.

Kofoed stated that this is a arduous process and that the council does not want to make a universal standard that may in the end be counter productive.

Kofoed and the council continue to review the issue and may draw up a resolution soon.