Forest City Education Awards Night Honors Numerous Students

The Forest City Education Foundation held their annual Senior Awards Night on Wednesday night. While they were limited to students, parents and members from their board of directors, they were able to live-stream the event through KIOW for their donors and other supporters to join virtually.

Their family of donors made Senior Awards Night possible. Because of their donors, they were able to award over $450,000 to the Class of 2021. The foundation thanks them for investing in their students as they pursue their dreams of higher education!

Named scholarships from donors:

Jenkins Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins

Jaydon Kendall

Sorensen Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Paul and Kathryn Sorensen

Brandon Leber

Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Barb Lovick

Laura Harms

Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department – $200

Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department

Paige Schmidt

Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten

Matthew Tweeten

High School Student Council Leadership Scholarship – $250 Donated by FCHS Student

Council

Ivy Olson

Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated anonymously

Lillian Ruiter

Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship – $500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck

Rachel Vogt

Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – 7 @ $300 Donated by family and friends and

additional ongoing fundraising

Toby Brock, Joey Faught, McKenzie Hare, Jason Moklestad, Javin Pedelty, Kaleb Umbaugh, &

Tori Warren

Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Linda Putney

Kaylee Miller

Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 Donated through estate bequest

Paige Schmidt

Nyhus Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus

Dawson Urbatsch

Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship – $800 Donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal

Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families

Rachel Vogt

Public Safety Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Heather Duenow

Kaden Hagy

Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by the Brcka family

Adam Trunkhill

The Reece Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece

Alyson Walker

Hertzer Family Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by the Hertzer family

Caleb Zrostlik

FCHS Marketing Class Scholarship – $500 Donated by FCHS Marketing Class/Janelle

Koch

Brock Sobek

Holland Contracting Scholarship – $500 Donated by Holland Contracting

Toby Brock

Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy

Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers

Lillian Ruiter

Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – 10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest

Devin Alamsya, Brady Anderson, Hannah Good, Alec Hill, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson,

Kaylee Miller, Blake Skjeie, Alyson Walker, & Caleb Zrostlik

Randy & Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy

Broesder

McKenzie Hare & Dylan West

Forest City Farmers’ Coop Scholarship – $400 Donated by Forest City Farmers’ Coop

Adam Trunkhill

Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship – $500 Donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry

Morgan Brainerd

Forest City Military Scholarships – 2 @ $500 Donated anonymously

Alexandria Brahm & Javin Pedelty

The Wilson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson

Kennedy Baker

Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Bob & Gail Kuefler

Jaydon Kendall & Caleb Zrostlik

Wanda Petterson & Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship – $2,500 x 4 years

Donated through estate bequest

Isaac Sand & Emalee Warren

Hanlontown Community Club Scholarship – $700

Olivia Gayther

Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and

Breck David Carson

Noah Miller

Larry W. Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Diane Lovick, Darren Lovick,

Shaun Lovick, Kelli Harms, and families

Adam Trunkhill

Class of 1985 Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Class of 1985

Alexandria Brahm & Dylan West

Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Half Tuition for 3 years, Full Tuition for the 4th year Donated by

the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation

Devin Alamsya & Blake Skjeie

Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by Marla Betz

Paige Schmidt

Lyle & Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie

Jefson

Caleb Johnson

Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff

Brandon Leber

Blomme Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme

Morgan Nolton

Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Nelson Family

Adam Trunkhill

College Athlete-Educator Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated anonymously

Kaylee Miller & Michael Olson

Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone

Emalee Warren

Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Merna Torkelson

Brady Anderson

Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships – 17 @ $1,000 Donated by Winnebago

Industries Foundation

Toby Brock, Ellie Caylor, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Laura Harms, Alec Hill, Zachary Hill,

Jaydon Kendall, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Jason Moklestad, Carson Saarie, Brock

Sobek, Ethan Suby, Adam Trunkhill, Dylan West, & Caleb Zrostlik

Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn

Devin Alamsya

Olson Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson

Cody Hall

TBS Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Timberline Billing Service

Ivy Olson

Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship – $300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley

Kaylee Miller

Jim & Chrys Velky Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson

Ellie Caylor

Doug & Donna Jackson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle

Jackson

Jaydon Kendall

Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Curt, Gina, and

Dylan Schleuger

Adam Trunkhill

Buffington Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Andy & Keila Buffington, Jan

Buffington, and Joe & Maddie (Buffington) Adamson

Kaleb Umbaugh

Hertzke Family Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 & 1 @ $500 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke

$1,000 – Wyatt Gelhaus & Caleb Zrostlik

$500 – Rachel Vogt

Frakes Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes

Paige Schmidt

Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship – $1,500 x 3 years

beginning Fall 2022 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen

Xavier Holland

Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by Glenda Keough

Dawson Urbatsch

Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken & Cindy Korth

Kennedy Baker, Ellie Caylor, & Adam Trunkhill

Class of 1963 Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963

Matthew Tweeten

Steve Olson Scholarship – $300 Donated anonymously

Kaylee Miller

American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship – $300 Donated by the

Winnebago County Bar Association

Brady Anderson

Zirbel Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Karen Zirbel Weld and Jill Zirbel Murray

Lillian Ruiter

Kingland Construction Scholarship – $500 Donated by Kingland Construction

Adam Trunkhill

United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Devin Alamsya

United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence

Laura Harms

United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards

Devin Alamsya & Kennedy Baker

Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Jay & Kerry Steffensen, Ed &

Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth

Olivia Gayther & Lillian Ruiter

Worth County Development Authority Scholarships

Michael Burns, Ethan Suby, & Tori Warren

Mike & Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship – $500 Donated by Mike and Jean

O’Rourke

Rachel Vogt

Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Award – 2 @ $250 Donated by Forest City Lions Club

Brandon Leber & Hannah Good

Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club

Brock Moore

Forest City Lions – Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City

Lions Club

Isaac Sand

Edel Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Edel family

Devin Alamsya

Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship – $1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson

Ivy Olson

Elise Marie Johnson Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Elise Marie Johnson

Adam Trunkhill & Rachel Vogt

Masonic Lodge Scholarship – $500 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City

Lanna Johnson

Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec

& Ali Sundermann

Alec Hill

Johnson Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Dawn & Craig Johnson and DeWayne &

Donna Johnson

Brock Sobek

Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship – $175 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial

Funds

Liam McFadden

Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by anonymous Forest

City donors

Toby Brock & Dylan West

Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City FFA Chapter

Adam Trunkhill & Brooklyn Winders

KIOW Scholarship – $500 Donated by KIOW

Morgan Nolton

Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) – $1,250 Donated by Jay E.

Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds

Brock Moore

Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) – $700 Donated anonymously

Ellie Caylor

Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz

Michael Olson

Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by funds from the Kirby

Thompson Memorial and the Thompson family

Rachel Vogt

Forest City FFAAlumni Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by FC FFAAlumni

Adam Trunkhill

Willig Family Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship

Ivy Olson

Sukup Manufacturing Scholarship – $500

Devin Alamsya

The Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – 3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra

Sarasio-Meyer

Top Actors – Elijah Alsop & Olivia Gayther

Top Technician – Michael Burns

Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – 4 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club

Jordan Anderson, Cody Hall, Noah Miller, & Michael Olson

Farm and City Insurance Services Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Farm and City

Insurance Services

Ethan Suby

Vera & Richard Hynes Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Vera & Richard Hynes

Kennedy Baker

Oleson Family Scholarship Award (Recognition) – $1,000 Donated by Forest City Family

YMCA

Ellie Caylor

Alvera & James Lovick FFA Scholarship – $600 Donated by Memorial Funds

Adam Trunkhill

Class of ’88 Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Class of 1988

Jaydon Kendall

Bernie Saggau Award

Noah Miller

Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob and Kathy Olson

Michael Burns & Isaac Sand

Kleemeier Family Scholarship – 5 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim & Rita Kleemeier, Kelly

Kleemeier & David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken & Ashley Kleemeier, Krista & Tyson

Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.

Heather Kite, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Paige Schmidt, & Caleb Zrostlik

Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen

Memorial Fund

Dawson Urbatsch & Rachel Vogt

P.E.O. Scholarship – $300 Donated by Forest City P.E.O.

Emalee Warren

The Allan Gilbertson Memorial Scholarship/The Gilby Award – $1,000 Donated by the Al

Gilbertson Memorial Fund, Donna Gilbertson, and family

Hannah Good

FC Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic

Adam Trunkhill & Brooklyn Winders

Schnebly Family Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Schnebly Family

Morgan Nolton & Kaleb Umbaugh

Walker Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker

Isaac Sand

Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship – $300 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner

Dawson Urbatsch

FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson,

Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson

Caleb Zrostlik

Waldon Groves Scholarships – 2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest

Olivia Gayther & Brock Sobek

Grunhovd Education Scholarship – $500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch

Emalee Warren

Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Tom and Tammy

Larson

Michael Burns & Isaac Sand

Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by David H. Hill

Morgan Brainerd

Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships – various amounts; funded by collective FC Community

School District staff donations and discretionary Foundation funds. Donated by FCCSD

Staff : Murray Anderson, Daryl Heimer, Kari Olson, Ken & Val Baker, Tracy Helgeson,

Wes & Kelly Parks, Emily Beenken, Mark Jenkins, Linda Putney, Jason Blaser, Jeff &

Lacy Jerome, Kristine Reece, Tracy Broesder, Kris Johnson, Dan Rosacker, Heather

Brown, Brad & Sherri Jones, Daniel Sarasio-Meyer, Michelle Bunger, Glenda Keogh, Ryan

Smith, Marcie Burns, Allison Klaassen, Jason & Emily Sopko, Rebecca Counts, Tammy

Lambert, Steve Staudt, Pam DeWaard, Julie Langerud, Carolyn Strait, Zach & Tami

Dillavou, Tammy Larson, Jodee Stricker, Julie Duncan, Darwin Lehmann, Deb Swanson,

Ryan Eastvold, Ivy Leitch, Cindy Torkelson, Jeri Edel, Cari Lillquist, Mike True, Missy

Erdman, Kristin Linder, Heather Urbatsch, Amy Grunhovd, Gail McCarthy, Keith &

Emily Walker, Tricia Hall, Jen McQuown, Rose Marie Wicker, Tim Halverson, Amy

Meinecke, Derek & Mallory, Ziesmer, Kris Happel, Chad & Allison Moore, Mallory

Hartwig, & Deborah Nyhus

$1,000 – Heather Kite & Kennedy Baker

$500 – Eli Eldridge, Dillon Gerdes, Carson Saarie, Felicia Kelly, Brady Anderson, Alyson

Walker, & Zach Hill

$250 – Luke Haugland & Austin Kirschbaum

Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – 4 @ $800 Donated by Anna Harringa

Kennedy Baker, Alexander Perez, Neriah Swearingen, & Rachel Vogt

Four AAward – $300 Donated by Michelle Bunger

Michael Burns

Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am

Brock Moore & Michael Olson

TSB Bank Scholarship – 2 @ $250 Donated by TSB Bank – Boyken Family

Wyatt Gelhaus & Cody Hall

BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre

Elijah Alsop & Alexandria Brahm

Principal’s Leadership Award – $360 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker

Devin Alamsya

FCHS Achievement Scholarship – 2 @ $750 Donated by Pat & Steve Lovik, Jason & Nicole

Lovik-Blaser, and the Ziesmer Family

Jordan Anderson & Ellie Caylor

David Winter Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Larry and Jane Lee Winter Fund

Ivy Olson

Joyful Spirit Scholarship – $300 Donated by Missy Erdman

Alec Hill

Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds

Brice Golwitzer & Kaden Hagy

Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann

Xavier Holland

Class of 1967 Bobby Davis Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by the Class of 1967

Alexandria Brahm

Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship – $2,500 per year for 4 years Donated by

Ray and Joan Beebe

Elijah Alsop, Ellie Caylor, Ryan Korthals, & Brandon Leber

Olivia Gayther

Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl

Ryan Korthals & Emalee Warren

Hanson Family Foundation Grants – if a student is attending Waldorf $2,100, NIACC

$1,750 and any other college/university $1,400. Awarded to students who completed the

Forest City Education Foundation application prior to the deadline. Generously donated

by the Hanson Family Foundation

Devin Alamsya, Elijah Alsop, Brady Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Kennedy Baker, Alexandria

Brahm, Morgan Brainerd, Toby Brock, Michael Burns, Ellie Caylor, Eli Eldridge, Joey Faught,

Olivia Gayther, Wyatt Gelhaus, Dillon Gerdes, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Kaden Hagy,

Cody Hall, McKenzie Hare, Laura Harms, Luke Haugland, Alec Hill, Zach Hill, Xavier Holland,

Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Felicia Kelly, Jaydon Kendall, Austin Kirschbaum, Heather

Kite, Ryan Korthals, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Kaylee Jo Miller, Noah Miller, Jason

Moklestad, Brock Moore, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Michael Olson, Javin Pedelty, Alexander

Perez, Trey Rauk, Lillian Ruiter, Carson Saarie, Isaac Sand, Paige Schmidt, Blake Skjeie, Brock

Sobek, Ethan Suby, Neriah Swearingen, Jagger Thompson, Adam Trunkhill, Matthew Tweeten,

Kaleb Umbaugh, Dawson Urbatsch, Rachel Vogt, Alyson Walker, Emalee Warren, Tori Warren,

Dylan West, Brooklyn Winders, and Caleb Zrostlik

Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships – various

amounts; awarded to students who have met the Foundation’s requirements. Funded by

Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation

Devin Alamsya, Elijah Alsop, Brady Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Kennedy Baker, Alexandria

Brahm, Morgan Brainerd, Toby Brock, Michael Burns, Ellie Caylor, Joey Faught, Olivia

Gayther, Wyatt Gelhaus, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Kaden Hagy, Cody Hall, Laura Harms,

Luke Haugland, Alec Hill, Zach Hill, Xavier Holland, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Felicia

Kelly, Jaydon Kendall, Austin Kirschbaum, Heather Kite, Ryan Korthals, Brandon Leber, Liam

McFadden, Kaylee Jo Miller, Noah Miller, Brock Moore, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Michael

Olson, Javin Pedelty, Trey Rauk, Lillian Ruiter, Carson Saarie, Isaac Sand, Paige Schmidt, Blake

Skjeie, Brock Sobek, Ethan Suby, Adam Trunkhill, Matthew Tweeten, Kaleb Umbaugh, Dawson

Urbatsch, Rachel Vogt, Alyson Walker, Emalee Warren, Dylan West, and Caleb Zrostlik