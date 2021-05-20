Forest City Education Awards Night Honors Numerous Students

The Forest City Education Foundation held their annual Senior Awards Night on Wednesday night. While they were limited to students, parents and members from their board of directors, they were able to live-stream the event through KIOW for their donors and other supporters to join virtually.
Their family of donors made Senior Awards Night possible. Because of their donors, they were able to award over $450,000 to the Class of 2021. The foundation thanks them for investing in their students as they pursue their dreams of higher education!
Named scholarships from donors:
Jenkins Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins
Jaydon Kendall
Sorensen Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Paul and Kathryn Sorensen
Brandon Leber
Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Barb Lovick
Laura Harms
Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department – $200
Donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department
Paige Schmidt
Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Carol J. Tweeten
Matthew Tweeten
High School Student Council Leadership Scholarship – $250 Donated by FCHS Student
Council
Ivy Olson
Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated anonymously
Lillian Ruiter
Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship – $500 Donated by Dr. Laila Buck
Rachel Vogt
Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – 7 @ $300 Donated by family and friends and
additional ongoing fundraising
Toby Brock, Joey Faught, McKenzie Hare, Jason Moklestad, Javin Pedelty, Kaleb Umbaugh, &
Tori Warren
Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Linda Putney
Kaylee Miller
Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 Donated through estate bequest
Paige Schmidt
Nyhus Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus
Dawson Urbatsch
Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship – $800 Donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal
Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families
Rachel Vogt
Public Safety Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Heather Duenow
Kaden Hagy
Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by the Brcka family
Adam Trunkhill
The Reece Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Chad and Kris Reece
Alyson Walker
Hertzer Family Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by the Hertzer family
Caleb Zrostlik
FCHS Marketing Class Scholarship – $500 Donated by FCHS Marketing Class/Janelle
Koch
Brock Sobek
Holland Contracting Scholarship – $500 Donated by Holland Contracting
Toby Brock
Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy
Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers
Lillian Ruiter
Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – 10 @ $1,000 Donated through estate bequest
Devin Alamsya, Brady Anderson, Hannah Good, Alec Hill, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson,
Kaylee Miller, Blake Skjeie, Alyson Walker, & Caleb Zrostlik
Randy & Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Randy and Tracy
Broesder
McKenzie Hare & Dylan West
Forest City Farmers’ Coop Scholarship – $400 Donated by Forest City Farmers’ Coop
Adam Trunkhill
Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship – $500 Donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry
Morgan Brainerd
Forest City Military Scholarships – 2 @ $500 Donated anonymously
Alexandria Brahm & Javin Pedelty
The Wilson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson
Kennedy Baker
Robert & Gail Kuefler Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Bob & Gail Kuefler
Jaydon Kendall & Caleb Zrostlik
Wanda Petterson & Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship – $2,500 x 4 years
Donated through estate bequest
Isaac Sand & Emalee Warren
Hanlontown Community Club Scholarship – $700
Olivia Gayther
Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and
Breck David Carson
Noah Miller
Larry W. Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Diane Lovick, Darren Lovick,
Shaun Lovick, Kelli Harms, and families
Adam Trunkhill
Class of 1985 Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Class of 1985
Alexandria Brahm & Dylan West
Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Half Tuition for 3 years, Full Tuition for the 4th year Donated by
the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation
Devin Alamsya & Blake Skjeie
Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by Marla Betz
Paige Schmidt
Lyle & Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Jerry and Bonnie
Jefson
Caleb Johnson
Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Tony and Sue Coloff
Brandon Leber
Blomme Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Tom and Julie Blomme
Morgan Nolton
Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Nelson Family
Adam Trunkhill
College Athlete-Educator Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated anonymously
Kaylee Miller & Michael Olson
Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Henry and Pennie Stone
Emalee Warren
Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship – $600 Donated by Merna Torkelson
Brady Anderson
Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships – 17 @ $1,000 Donated by Winnebago
Industries Foundation
Toby Brock, Ellie Caylor, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Laura Harms, Alec Hill, Zachary Hill,
Jaydon Kendall, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Jason Moklestad, Carson Saarie, Brock
Sobek, Ethan Suby, Adam Trunkhill, Dylan West, & Caleb Zrostlik
Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn
Devin Alamsya
Olson Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Steve and Nancy Olson
Cody Hall
TBS Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Timberline Billing Service
Ivy Olson
Lee & Linda Hinkley Scholarship – $300 Donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley
Kaylee Miller
Jim & Chrys Velky Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson
Ellie Caylor
Doug & Donna Jackson Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Adam and Trichelle
Jackson
Jaydon Kendall
Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Curt, Gina, and
Dylan Schleuger
Adam Trunkhill
Buffington Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Andy & Keila Buffington, Jan
Buffington, and Joe & Maddie (Buffington) Adamson
Kaleb Umbaugh
Hertzke Family Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 & 1 @ $500 Donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke
$1,000 – Wyatt Gelhaus & Caleb Zrostlik
$500 – Rachel Vogt
Frakes Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes
Paige Schmidt
Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship – $1,500 x 3 years
beginning Fall 2022 Donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen
Xavier Holland
Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship – $300 Donated by Glenda Keough
Dawson Urbatsch
Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – 3 @ $1,000 Donated by Ken & Cindy Korth
Kennedy Baker, Ellie Caylor, & Adam Trunkhill
Class of 1963 Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by the Class of 1963
Matthew Tweeten
Steve Olson Scholarship – $300 Donated anonymously
Kaylee Miller
American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship – $300 Donated by the
Winnebago County Bar Association
Brady Anderson
Zirbel Family Scholarship – $500 Donated by Karen Zirbel Weld and Jill Zirbel Murray
Lillian Ruiter
Kingland Construction Scholarship – $500 Donated by Kingland Construction
Adam Trunkhill
United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Devin Alamsya
United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence
Laura Harms
United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards
Devin Alamsya & Kennedy Baker
Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Jay & Kerry Steffensen, Ed &
Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth
Olivia Gayther & Lillian Ruiter
Worth County Development Authority Scholarships
Michael Burns, Ethan Suby, & Tori Warren
Mike & Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship – $500 Donated by Mike and Jean
O’Rourke
Rachel Vogt
Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Award – 2 @ $250 Donated by Forest City Lions Club
Brandon Leber & Hannah Good
Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City Lions Club
Brock Moore
Forest City Lions – Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Forest City
Lions Club
Isaac Sand
Edel Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by the Edel family
Devin Alamsya
Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship – $1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson
Ivy Olson
Elise Marie Johnson Scholarship – 2 @ $1,000 Donated by Elise Marie Johnson
Adam Trunkhill & Rachel Vogt
Masonic Lodge Scholarship – $500 Donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City
Lanna Johnson
Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship – $500 Donated by Scott Thompson and Alec
& Ali Sundermann
Alec Hill
Johnson Family Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Dawn & Craig Johnson and DeWayne &
Donna Johnson
Brock Sobek
Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship – $175 Donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial
Funds
Liam McFadden
Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by anonymous Forest
City donors
Toby Brock & Dylan West
Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City FFA Chapter
Adam Trunkhill & Brooklyn Winders
KIOW Scholarship – $500 Donated by KIOW
Morgan Nolton
Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) – $1,250 Donated by Jay E.
Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds
Brock Moore
Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) – $700 Donated anonymously
Ellie Caylor
Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship – $500 Donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz
Michael Olson
Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship – $350 Donated by funds from the Kirby
Thompson Memorial and the Thompson family
Rachel Vogt
Forest City FFAAlumni Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by FC FFAAlumni
Adam Trunkhill
Willig Family Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Willig Family Scholarship
Ivy Olson
Sukup Manufacturing Scholarship – $500
Devin Alamsya
The Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – 3 @ $500 Donated by Dan and Shandra
Sarasio-Meyer
Top Actors – Elijah Alsop & Olivia Gayther
Top Technician – Michael Burns
Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – 4 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Rotary Club
Jordan Anderson, Cody Hall, Noah Miller, & Michael Olson
Farm and City Insurance Services Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Farm and City
Insurance Services
Ethan Suby
Vera & Richard Hynes Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by Vera & Richard Hynes
Kennedy Baker
Oleson Family Scholarship Award (Recognition) – $1,000 Donated by Forest City Family
YMCA
Ellie Caylor
Alvera & James Lovick FFA Scholarship – $600 Donated by Memorial Funds
Adam Trunkhill
Class of ’88 Scholarship – $500 Donated by the Class of 1988
Jaydon Kendall
Bernie Saggau Award
Noah Miller
Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $2,500 Donated by Bob and Kathy Olson
Michael Burns & Isaac Sand
Kleemeier Family Scholarship – 5 @ $1,600 Donated by Tim & Rita Kleemeier, Kelly
Kleemeier & David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken & Ashley Kleemeier, Krista & Tyson
Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp.
Heather Kite, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Paige Schmidt, & Caleb Zrostlik
Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Emma Lee Nielsen
Memorial Fund
Dawson Urbatsch & Rachel Vogt
P.E.O. Scholarship – $300 Donated by Forest City P.E.O.
Emalee Warren
The Allan Gilbertson Memorial Scholarship/The Gilby Award – $1,000 Donated by the Al
Gilbertson Memorial Fund, Donna Gilbertson, and family
Hannah Good
FC Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Forest City Vet Clinic
Adam Trunkhill & Brooklyn Winders
Schnebly Family Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by the Schnebly Family
Morgan Nolton & Kaleb Umbaugh
Walker Family Scholarship – $300 Donated by Keith and Emily Walker
Isaac Sand
Carl & Sandra Wagner Scholarship – $300 Donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner
Dawson Urbatsch
FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson,
Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson
Caleb Zrostlik
Waldon Groves Scholarships – 2 @ $5,000 Donated through estate bequest
Olivia Gayther & Brock Sobek
Grunhovd Education Scholarship – $500 Donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch
Emalee Warren
Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – 2 @ $300 Donated by Tom and Tammy
Larson
Michael Burns & Isaac Sand
Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship – $2,500 Donated by David H. Hill
Morgan Brainerd
Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships – various amounts; funded by collective FC Community
School District staff donations and discretionary Foundation funds. Donated by FCCSD
Staff : Murray Anderson, Daryl Heimer, Kari Olson, Ken & Val Baker, Tracy Helgeson,
Wes & Kelly Parks, Emily Beenken, Mark Jenkins, Linda Putney, Jason Blaser, Jeff &
Lacy Jerome, Kristine Reece, Tracy Broesder, Kris Johnson, Dan Rosacker, Heather
Brown, Brad & Sherri Jones, Daniel Sarasio-Meyer, Michelle Bunger, Glenda Keogh, Ryan
Smith, Marcie Burns, Allison Klaassen, Jason & Emily Sopko, Rebecca Counts, Tammy
Lambert, Steve Staudt, Pam DeWaard, Julie Langerud, Carolyn Strait, Zach & Tami
Dillavou, Tammy Larson, Jodee Stricker, Julie Duncan, Darwin Lehmann, Deb Swanson,
Ryan Eastvold, Ivy Leitch, Cindy Torkelson, Jeri Edel, Cari Lillquist, Mike True, Missy
Erdman, Kristin Linder, Heather Urbatsch, Amy Grunhovd, Gail McCarthy, Keith &
Emily Walker, Tricia Hall, Jen McQuown, Rose Marie Wicker, Tim Halverson, Amy
Meinecke, Derek & Mallory, Ziesmer, Kris Happel, Chad & Allison Moore, Mallory
Hartwig, & Deborah Nyhus
$1,000 – Heather Kite & Kennedy Baker
$500 – Eli Eldridge, Dillon Gerdes, Carson Saarie, Felicia Kelly, Brady Anderson, Alyson
Walker, & Zach Hill
$250 – Luke Haugland & Austin Kirschbaum
Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – 4 @ $800 Donated by Anna Harringa
Kennedy Baker, Alexander Perez, Neriah Swearingen, & Rachel Vogt
Four AAward – $300 Donated by Michelle Bunger
Michael Burns
Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am
Brock Moore & Michael Olson
TSB Bank Scholarship – 2 @ $250 Donated by TSB Bank – Boyken Family
Wyatt Gelhaus & Cody Hall
BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by BrickStreet Theatre
Elijah Alsop & Alexandria Brahm
Principal’s Leadership Award – $360 Donated by Ken and Valerie Baker
Devin Alamsya
FCHS Achievement Scholarship – 2 @ $750 Donated by Pat & Steve Lovik, Jason & Nicole
Lovik-Blaser, and the Ziesmer Family
Jordan Anderson & Ellie Caylor
David Winter Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 Donated by Larry and Jane Lee Winter Fund
Ivy Olson
Joyful Spirit Scholarship – $300 Donated by Missy Erdman
Alec Hill
Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – 2 @ $500 Donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds
Brice Golwitzer & Kaden Hagy
Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship – $1,500 Donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann
Xavier Holland
Class of 1967 Bobby Davis Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 Donated by the Class of 1967
Alexandria Brahm
Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship – $2,500 per year for 4 years Donated by
Ray and Joan Beebe
Elijah Alsop, Ellie Caylor, Ryan Korthals, & Brandon Leber
Hanlontown Community Club Scholarship – $700
Olivia Gayther
Outstanding Senior Boy & Girl
Ryan Korthals & Emalee Warren
Hanson Family Foundation Grants – if a student is attending Waldorf $2,100, NIACC
$1,750 and any other college/university $1,400. Awarded to students who completed the
Forest City Education Foundation application prior to the deadline. Generously donated
by the Hanson Family Foundation
Devin Alamsya, Elijah Alsop, Brady Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Kennedy Baker, Alexandria
Brahm, Morgan Brainerd, Toby Brock, Michael Burns, Ellie Caylor, Eli Eldridge, Joey Faught,
Olivia Gayther, Wyatt Gelhaus, Dillon Gerdes, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Kaden Hagy,
Cody Hall, McKenzie Hare, Laura Harms, Luke Haugland, Alec Hill, Zach Hill, Xavier Holland,
Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Felicia Kelly, Jaydon Kendall, Austin Kirschbaum, Heather
Kite, Ryan Korthals, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Kaylee Jo Miller, Noah Miller, Jason
Moklestad, Brock Moore, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Michael Olson, Javin Pedelty, Alexander
Perez, Trey Rauk, Lillian Ruiter, Carson Saarie, Isaac Sand, Paige Schmidt, Blake Skjeie, Brock
Sobek, Ethan Suby, Neriah Swearingen, Jagger Thompson, Adam Trunkhill, Matthew Tweeten,
Kaleb Umbaugh, Dawson Urbatsch, Rachel Vogt, Alyson Walker, Emalee Warren, Tori Warren,
Dylan West, Brooklyn Winders, and Caleb Zrostlik
Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships – various
amounts; awarded to students who have met the Foundation’s requirements. Funded by
Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation
Devin Alamsya, Elijah Alsop, Brady Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Kennedy Baker, Alexandria
Brahm, Morgan Brainerd, Toby Brock, Michael Burns, Ellie Caylor, Joey Faught, Olivia
Gayther, Wyatt Gelhaus, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Kaden Hagy, Cody Hall, Laura Harms,
Luke Haugland, Alec Hill, Zach Hill, Xavier Holland, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Felicia
Kelly, Jaydon Kendall, Austin Kirschbaum, Heather Kite, Ryan Korthals, Brandon Leber, Liam
McFadden, Kaylee Jo Miller, Noah Miller, Brock Moore, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Michael
Olson, Javin Pedelty, Trey Rauk, Lillian Ruiter, Carson Saarie, Isaac Sand, Paige Schmidt, Blake
Skjeie, Brock Sobek, Ethan Suby, Adam Trunkhill, Matthew Tweeten, Kaleb Umbaugh, Dawson
Urbatsch, Rachel Vogt, Alyson Walker, Emalee Warren, Dylan West, and Caleb Zrostlik