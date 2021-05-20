Erickson Recognizes the North Iowa School Board

The pandemic and other factors have played a role in the 2020-21 school year. One school district that has haad to weather the storm is the North Iowa Community School District. Superintendent Joe Erickson wanted to recognize his school board for the tremendous work they have done to keep the school year and the district going.

The positions on the board are voluntary and board members give a lot of their time to the running and efficiency of the district.

The responsibilities of the board members encompass all aspects of the district operation, but over the last two school years it has become even more difficult.

The district wraps up another successful year under the guidance of the board and Erickson with commencement.